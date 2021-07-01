Abstract

BACKGROUND: To evaluate how eye diseases affect the risk of injuries (fractures, musculoskeletal, head and eye injuries) in children and teens.



METHODS: Claims from the OptumLabs Data Warehouse, a longitudinal deidentified commercial insurance claims database, were analyzed. Eligible subjects were aged <19 years at the time of their eye disease diagnosis, enrolled in the health plan between 2007 and 2018, and had >1 visit for >1 significant eye disease (strabismus, amblyopia, nystagmus, structural diseases), based on ICD9/10 codes. Controls were children in the same database who had no eye disease codes reported. Demographics and injury claims (fractures, musculoskeletal injuries, head injuries and eye injuries) were compared.



RESULTS: The overall incidence of any subsequent physical injury (even into adulthood) was 29% in eye disease patients and 23% in controls (P < 0.001). After accounting for covariates, the hazard ratio for injury with any type of eye disease was 1.14 (95% CI, 1.13-1.15), 1.17 (95% CI, 1.16-1.18), 0.97 (95% CI, 0.96-0.98), and 1.63 (95% CI, 1.60-1.66) for musculoskeletal injuries, fractures, head injuries, and eye injuries, respectively. The eye disease with the highest adjusted injury risk was nystagmus (HR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.23-1.28), followed by optic neuritis and pseudotumor cerebri (HR = 1.25). The eye diseases with the lowest risk included amblyopia, esotropia, and glaucoma (HR ≤ 1.06).



CONCLUSIONS: There was an increased long-term risk of physical injury among children and teens with eye disease. The clinical significance of these small differences is unclear.

Language: en