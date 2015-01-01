Abstract

Concerns about the effects of intentional heading in soccer have led to regulatory restrictions on headers for youth players. However, there is limited data describing how header exposure varies across age levels, and few studies have attempted to compare head impact exposure across different levels of play with the same sensor. Additionally, little is known about the biomechanical response of the brain to header impacts. The objective of this study was to evaluate head kinematics and the resulting tissue-level brain strain associated with intentional headers among youth and collegiate female soccer players. Six youth and 13 collegiate participants were instrumented with custom mouthpiece-based sensors measuring six-degree-of-freedom head kinematics of headers during practices and games. Kinematics of film-verified headers were used to drive impact simulations with a detailed brain finite element model to estimate tissue-level strain. Linear and rotational head kinematics and strain metrics, specifically 95th percentile maximum principal strain (ε(1,95)) and the area under the cumulative strain damage measure curve (VSM(1)), were compared across levels of play (i.e., youth vs. collegiate) while adjusting for session type and ball delivery method. A total of 483 headers (n = 227 youth, n = 256 collegiate) were analyzed. Level of play was significantly associated with linear acceleration, rotational acceleration, rotational velocity, ε(1,95), and VSM(1). Headers performed by collegiate players had significantly greater mean head kinematics and strain metrics compared to those performed by youth players (all p < .001). Targeted interventions aiming to reduce head impact magnitude in soccer should consider factors associated with the level of play.

Language: en