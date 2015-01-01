Abstract

A factitious disorder leading to the self-infliction of highly counter-intuitive burns was diagnosed in a middle-aged female. The injuries were otherwise alleged to have been sustained by assault inflicted upon her by an unknown person. The case was diagnosed by medico-legal interpretation of injuries, in spite of a highly deceptive and concocted history by the patient and her husband. The entity was unique in being associated with magnificent primary, secondary and tertiary gains. The exploitation of the morbid sequel to malinger by the patient, and the involvement of the husband for the prolongation of the illness of his wife for financial gains as gaslighting was highly unusual. The self-infliction of injuries over hands is seen in factitious disorder. However, a combination of a guarded self-immersion of the hands and feet in a corrosive by an illiterate female, followed by malingering to earn livelihood is unprecedented in factitious disorders. The delayed presentation which required amputation of all the limbs to save the life of the patient is a glaring highlight of this case.

