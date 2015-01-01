SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chauhan M, Singh PI, Kalsi G, Salariya AS, Harish D. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2021.101968

PMID

34654642

Abstract

A factitious disorder leading to the self-infliction of highly counter-intuitive burns was diagnosed in a middle-aged female. The injuries were otherwise alleged to have been sustained by assault inflicted upon her by an unknown person. The case was diagnosed by medico-legal interpretation of injuries, in spite of a highly deceptive and concocted history by the patient and her husband. The entity was unique in being associated with magnificent primary, secondary and tertiary gains. The exploitation of the morbid sequel to malinger by the patient, and the involvement of the husband for the prolongation of the illness of his wife for financial gains as gaslighting was highly unusual. The self-infliction of injuries over hands is seen in factitious disorder. However, a combination of a guarded self-immersion of the hands and feet in a corrosive by an illiterate female, followed by malingering to earn livelihood is unprecedented in factitious disorders. The delayed presentation which required amputation of all the limbs to save the life of the patient is a glaring highlight of this case.


Language: en

Keywords

Acid burns; Factitious disorders; Gaslighting; Malingering; Munchausen syndrome

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print