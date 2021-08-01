|
Citation
|
Fall W, Trophardy C. Soins 2021; 66(859): 34-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Effets du maquillage sur l'humeur et la marche chez la femme âgée
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34654512
|
Abstract
|
The increase in longevity makes it necessary to take care of the quality of life of senior citizens. Ageing is accompanied by alterations leading to an increased risk of falling. A study conducted at the Charité Hospital in Saint-Etienne (42) showed that a cosmetic procedure with an impact on the appearance could improve the mood and the walking capacity of the senior citizen, but also have an effect on stress and immunity.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
walking; fall; beauty care; chute; elderly person; humeur; marche; mood; personne âgée; soin esthétique