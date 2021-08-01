Abstract

The increase in longevity makes it necessary to take care of the quality of life of senior citizens. Ageing is accompanied by alterations leading to an increased risk of falling. A study conducted at the Charité Hospital in Saint-Etienne (42) showed that a cosmetic procedure with an impact on the appearance could improve the mood and the walking capacity of the senior citizen, but also have an effect on stress and immunity.



===



z L'augmentation de la longévité nécessite une prise en charge de la qualité de vie des seniors z Le vieillissement s'accompagne d'altérations entraînant une augmentation du risque de chute z Une étude, menée au sein de l'hôpital de la Charité de Saint-Étienne (42), s'est employée à démontrer qu'une intervention cosmétique ayant un impact sur l'apparence pouvait améliorer l'humeur et la marche du senior, mais également avoir des effets sur le stress et l'immunité.

Language: fr