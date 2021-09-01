|
Citation
Paillard T, Zéronian S, Noé F. J. Clin. Neurosci. 2021; 93: 88-91.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34656267
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The sensory electrical stimulation applied to the postural muscles provides additional sensory information that improves postural balance but this improvement seems to be highly subject-dependent. RESEARCH QUESTION: The first aim was to analyse the effects of sensory electrical stimulation on postural balance and the second aim was to analyse these effects depending on intrinsic postural balance abilities of subjects.
Language: en
Keywords
Balance control; Postural balance; Electrical stimulation; Sensory information; Sensory threshold; Somatosensory electrical stimulation