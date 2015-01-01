SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feldstein IT, Dyszak GN. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2021.106435

34657666

The authors regret to inform that in Fig. 6 of the originally published article the triangles indicating the mean values at 30 km/h were mistakenly swapped with the triangles indicating the mean values at 40 km/h. The numerical values of the mean values in Table 1 remain correct. Apart from the swapped mean-value indicators, Fig. 6 displayed the experimental data correctly. Fig. 6 has now been updated in the current online version of the article.

The authors would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.


Language: en
