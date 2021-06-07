|
Citation
Blackwood KL, Christopher PP. Ann. Intern Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American College of Physicians)
DOI
PMID
34662147
Abstract
In 2019, nearly 40 000 persons in the United States died from firearms, and many more experienced firearm-related injury (1). Firearms are a leading cause of suicide and potentiate danger from intimate partner violence (IPV). Among other efforts to address firearm-related violence, 19 states and the District of Columbia now allow courts to issue extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs)--a number increased from 5 states in 2018 (2). These laws permit family members, police, and--in some jurisdictions--physicians and other clinicians to petition courts to remove firearms from persons who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others. Extreme risk protection orders last up to 1 year, with opportunities for extension and appeal.
