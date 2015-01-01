Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide remains a significant public health problem among military personnel despite expanded suicide prevention efforts over the last two decades. It is important to understand the behavioral antecedents of suicide, including the writing of a suicide note, to inform efforts to identify imminent risk. However, the completion of a suicide note increasing the likelihood of making a suicide attempt (SA) and predicting a higher lethality SA during episodes of suicidality have not been evaluated.



METHOD: To determine whether or not the completion of a suicide note increased the likelihood of making a SA during a given episode of suicidal ideation (current or worst) and predicted a higher lethality SA, we conducted secondary data analysis with a sample of 657 help-seeking, active-duty U.S. Soldiers and Marines. We hypothesized that service members who completed a suicide note would be more likely to make a SA during that given episode of suicidality and make a higher lethality SA.



RESULTS: Completion of a suicide note increased the likelihood of making a SA in both current and worst episodes of suicidal ideation. Additionally, writing a suicide note predicted making a higher lethality SA during a service member's current episode of ideation but not their worst episode.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to examine note-writing behavior during episodes of suicidal ideation rather than following a suicide death or attempt, demonstrating a non-trivial number (17%) had written a suicide note and this increased the likelihood of making a SA and a higher lethality



SA.HIGHLIGHTS The first study of suicide notes during periods of ideation regardless of attempt.A suicide note written during an episode of ideation predicted making an attempt. A suicide note predicted making a more lethal suicide attempt.

Language: en