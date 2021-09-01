|
Somboon S, Phunghassaporn N, Tansawet A, Lolak S. Asian J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34657787
Accidents on the road are problems affecting many countries worldwide. There are up to 12,000 casualties from traffic accidents per year in Thailand, or about 1-2 people dying per hour.1 Therefore, it is important to triage and prioritize which patients to treat first, and the ability to predict the outcome and survivability rate of each patient will be beneficial. Unfortunately, out of the most commonly used scores in Thailand, only Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) has been properly validated.2 This study explored the possibility of using machine learning (ML) to better predict and compute the mortality rate among road traffic injury patients in Thailand.
Traffic accidents; Machine learning; In-hospital mortality