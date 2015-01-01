Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is one of the most common causes of morbidity secondary to accidental or intentional exposure. It is a potentially life-threatening disease. We present the case of a 23-year-old male patient who slept with a gas generator the whole night in a closed room. The next morning the patient presented to emergency with altered mentation. His Glasgow Coma Scale score was 8/15 on arrival. The patient had cerebral hemorrhages on presentation with diffuse cerebral hypoxic injury and bilateral globus pallidus signals. Hemorrhagic infarction in the brain is a rare presentation of CO poisoning and even rarer as an early manifestation of this disease. We present a case of bilateral posterior cerebral hemorrhagic infarctions with a diffuse hypoxic insult as an early presentation of CO poisoning in a young male, which to our knowledge has rarely been reported. Early imaging and prompt medical attention can be life-saving.

