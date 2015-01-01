|
Okereke IC, Abdelmonem M. Cureus 2021; 13(9): e17836.
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
34660043
Background Hip fractures are the most frequently occurring serious injury in older people. They are the most common reason for people over the age of 65 to need emergency anaesthesia and surgery, and account for the most cause of death following an accident. A fascia iliaca compartment block (FICB) is the injection of anaesthetic agents into the fascia iliaca compartment with the effect of blocking the lumbar plexus via an anterior approach. FICB targets nerves that are in the fascia iliaca compartment that include the femoral nerve and the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve. A FICB is clinically safe and efficient providing consistent analgesic effects irrespective of the performing doctor's experience in managing hip fractures. Clinical audits and feedback are a veritable tool for quality improvement.
hip fracture; anaesthesia; clinical audit; fascia iliaca compartment block; ficb; pain