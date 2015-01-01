|
Citation
|
Giordano PC, Copp JE, Manning WD, Longmore MA. Fem. Criminol. 2021; 16(3): 320-336.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34658680
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
We focus on the character of adolescent and young adult relationships, and argue that attention to interpersonal features of intimate partner violence (IPV) is necessary for a comprehensive view of this form of violence. Drawing on ideas from feminist post-structural perspectives, we highlight studies that develop a somewhat non-traditional but nevertheless gendered portrait of relationships as a backdrop for exploring dyadic processes associated with IPV.
Language: en