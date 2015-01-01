Abstract

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) induces the formation of cerebral microbleeds (CMBs), which are associated with cognitive impairments, psychiatric disorders, and gait dysfunctions in patients. Elderly people frequently suffer TBIs, especially mild brain trauma (mTBI). Interestingly, aging is also an independent risk factor for the development of CMBs. However, how TBI and aging may interact to promote the development of CMBs is not well established. In order to test the hypothesis that an mTBI exacerbates the development of CMBs in the elderly, we compared the number and cerebral distribution of CMBs and assessed them by analysing susceptibility weighted (SW) MRI in young (25 ± 10 years old, n = 18) and elder (72 ± 7 years old, n = 17) patients after an mTBI and in age-matched healthy subjects (young: 25 ± 6 years old, n = 20; aged: 68 ± 5 years old, n = 23). We found significantly more CMBs in elder patients after an mTBI compared with young patients; however, we did not observe a significant difference in the number of cerebral microhemorrhages between aged and aged patients with mTBI. The majority of CMBs were found supratentorially (lobar and basal ganglion). The lobar distribution of supratentorial CMBs showed that aging enhances the formation of parietal and occipital CMBs after mTBIs. This suggests that aging and mTBIs do not synergize in the induction of the development of CMBs, and that the different distribution of mTBI-induced CMBs in aged patients may lead to specific age-related clinical characteristics of mTBIs.

