Qi J, Li BZ, Zhang Y, Pan B, Gao YH, Zhan H, Liu Y, Shao YC, Zhang X. Front. Neurosci. 2021; 15: e688247.
BACKGROUND: Sleep deprivation can markedly influence vigilant attention that is essential to complex cognitive processes. The hypothalamus plays a critical role in arousal and attention regulation. However, the functional involvement of the hypothalamus in attentional impairments after total sleep deprivation (TSD) remains unclear. The purpose of this study is to investigate the alterations in hypothalamic functional connectivity and its association with the attentional performance following TSD.
fMRI; sleep deprivation; functional connectivity; hypothalamus; vigilant attention