Mancinelli E, Sharka O, Lai T, Sgaravatti E, Salcuni S. Health Psychol Open 2021; 8(2): e20551029211038811.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/20551029211038811

34659789

PMC8512283

This study aimed to identify the variables (i.e., internalizing, and externalizing problems, self-control, emotion dysregulation, and alexithymia) relevant for Smartphone Addiction and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), conceptualized as emotion-regulation strategies, also assessing age and gender differences. Based on power analysis, N = 78 Italian adolescents (11-19 years; M(age) = 14.24; SD = 1.56; 73.1% females) were considered. Step-wise multivariate linear regressions evidence a mutual association between NSSI and Smartphone Addiction, particularly relevant in pre-adolescence. Low self-control is significantly associated with the Smartphone Addiction, while emotion dysregulation and alexithymia with NSSI. This study supports NSSI and Smartphone Addiction conceptualization as emotion-regulation strategies and the importance of prevention interventions.


Emotion regulation; Adolescence; Non-suicidal Self-Injury; Gender differences; Age differences; Smartphone Addiction

