Abstract

The detrimental consequences for victims of cyberbullying is becoming a major public health problem in many countries. However, it is a possibility that such victims will experience repeated cyberbullying in future. Therefore, a sustainable, long-term solution is to train victims to prevent cyberbullying and cope effectively with future situations. This aim of this study was to further our understanding of the factors involved in both raising awareness and increasing motivation in relation to the process of changing risky social media behaviors in order to reduce future incidences of cyberbullying. The study was conducted with a group of 541 late adolescents, who studied at university level and were victims of cyberbullying, and 397 parents. Data was collected using online questionnaires, which were designed according to I-Change Model (ICM) theory, and statistically analyzed to determine the presence of a causal relationship using Structural Equation Modeling (SEM). The results of this study showed that family communication, loneliness, perceived susceptibility, and message and channel type had direct influences on victims' awareness of risky behaviors. Based on parental views, the channel had a direct influence on the awareness of victims and this, in turn, had a direct influence on motivation for enacting changes in health behavior (including both psychological and physical health). It was also found that motivation for improving psychological health has a strong influence on physical health. The study results were consistent for both victims and parents. Therefore, in future, issues that should be prioritized and acted upon include promoting cooperation between victims, parents, schools, and mental health professionals in order to train and educate victims and develop an intervention program that takes into account family and personal relationships. These actions may reduce behaviors among adolescents that put them at risk of being ongoing victims of cyberbullying.

