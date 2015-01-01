SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Majumder A, Chatterjee S, Bhattacharjee K. Indian J. Endocrinol. Metab. 2021; 25(2): 103-109.

10.4103/ijem.IJEM_100_21

34660238

PMC8477738

INTRODUCTION: Suicide rates and suicidal tendencies among gender incongruent persons are higher compared to the general population. Yet little is known about the factors that are relevant for suicide-related outcomes among Indian gender incongruent individuals.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Within a large sample of gender incongruent adults (n=120), we examined the contribution of demographic (age, assigned sex, gender identity, relationship, and addiction status) and socio-economic variables (education, profession, income, social support) in the prediction of three suicide-related outcomes: past-year suicidal thought, history of suicidal attempt and a composite measure of the two.

RESULTS: Of the entire sample, 25.8% (n=31) reported a past suicide attempt, with 18.3% (n = 22) reporting one attempt, 2.5% (n = 3) reporting two attempts, 1.7% (n = 2) reporting three attempts and 2.5% (n=3) reporting four to six attempts. The age at which the first suicide attempt occurs is mostly between 16 to 18 years. 19.26% (n = 21) reported that although they had not attempted suicide, they had given serious thought to killing themselves in the last year. A Chi-square test was conducted to ascertain each demographic variable and socio-economic marker. However, none of these proposed predictors correlated with suicide-related outcomes in our cohort.

CONCLUSIONS: The gender incongruent community is highly susceptible to suicidal behavior. Gender identity may be the risk factor for that behavior. Further study with larger population needs to identify other relevant risk factors, including gender-related victimization and mental health conditions as risk factors.


suicide; suicidal behavior; Gender identity; gender incongruence; transgender persons

