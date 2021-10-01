Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The International Classification of diseases- based Injury Severity Score (ICISS) obtained by empirically derived diagnosis-specific survival probabilities (DSPs) is the best-known risk-adjustment measure to predict mortality. Recently, a new set of pooled DSPs has been proposed by the International Collaborative Effort on Injury Statistics but it remains to be externally validated in other cohorts. The aim of this study was to externally validate the ICISS using international DSPs and compare its prognostic performance with local DSPs derived from Greek adult trauma population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective single-center cohort study enrolled adult trauma patients (≥ 16 years) hospitalized between January 2015 and December 2019 and temporally divided into derivation (n = 21,614) and validation cohorts (n = 14,889). Two different ICISS values were calculated for each patient using two different sets of DSPs: international (ICISSint) and local (ICISSgr). The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. Models' prediction was performed using discrimination and calibration statistics.



RESULTS: ICISSint displayed good discrimination in derivation (AUC = 0.836 CI 95% 0.819-0.852) and validation cohort (AUC = 0.817 CI 95% 0.797-0.836). Calibration using visual analysis showed accurate prediction at patients with low mortality risk, especially below 30%. ICISSgr yielded better discrimination (AUC = 0.834 CI 95% 0.814-0.854 vs 0.817 CI 95% 0.797-0.836, p ˂ .05) and marginally improved overall accuracy (Brier score = 0.0216 vs 0.0223) compared with the ICISSint in the validation cohort. Incorporation of age and sex in both models enhanced further their performance as reflected by superior discrimination (p ˂ .05) and closer calibration curve to the identity line in the validation cohort.



CONCLUSION: This study supports the use of international DSPs for the ICISS to predict mortality in contemporary trauma patients and provides evidence regarding the potential benefit of applying local DSPs. Further research is warranted to confirm our findings and recommend the widespread use of ICISS as a valid measure that is easily obtained from administrative data based on ICD-10 codes.

Language: en