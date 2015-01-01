|
Duhart Clarke SE, Kral AH, Zibbell JE. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 99: 103467.
34662847
BACKGROUND: North America continues to face an opioid overdose epidemic, driven by persistent increases in illicit fentanyls and fluctuations in potency leading to uncertainty for consumers. This qualitative study was conducted to better understand how people who inject drugs (PWID) came to recognize fentanyl as a growing adulterant of heroin and the subsequent sensory discernment strategies they employed to continue injecting. Our main objective was to investigate how observations and knowledge are combined as homegrown techniques for detecting fentanyl and minimizing risk. Secondary objectives were to examine the impact of growing fentanyl adulteration on individual drug use behavior.
Fentanyl; Illicit stimulants; Injection drug use; Opioid overdose; PWID