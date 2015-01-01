Abstract

We read with interest a recent report in the Journal of Athletic Training, "Neuroplasticity in Corticolimbic Brain Regions in Patients After Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction."1 It is exciting to see neuroscience-based methods, specifically brain functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), applied by sports medicine researchers to answer novel research questions. However, the methodological approaches used in the referenced manuscript1 do not comply with contemporary standards of statistical analyses and reporting for fMRI studies,2-5 such that the results are difficult to interpret. Our goal with this letter is to highlight the major analytical concerns and reinforce the concept that minimum analytic standards must be applied if task-based fMRI data are to inform and innovate sports medicine practice. Notably, the summarized concerns are not our unique recommendations but rather the analytical and reporting standards that have been established by experts in the neuroscience community for many years...

