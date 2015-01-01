Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To provide the practicing chiropractor foundational knowledge to enhance the understanding of relevant primary, secondary, and tertiary public health measures for suicide prevention.



METHODS: A descriptive literature review was performed using keywords low back pain, neck pain, psychosocial, pain, public health, suicide, suicide risk factors, and suicide prevention. English language articles pertaining to suicide prevention and the chiropractic profession were retrieved and evaluated for relevance. Additional documents from the Centers for Disease Control, Veterans Health Administration, and the World Health Organization were reviewed. Key literature from the clinical social work and clinical psychology fields were provided by authorship team subject matter experts.



CONCLUSION: No articles reported a position statement regarding suicide prevention specific to the chiropractic profession. Risk, modifiable, and protective factors associated with self-directed violence are important clinical considerations. A proactive approach to managing patients at-risk includes developing interprofessional and collaborative relationships with mental health care professionals.

