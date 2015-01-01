Abstract

To realize the remote monitoring design in the process of rehabilitation training for athletes after an injury using computer technology, using Visual Studio 2010 development platform, and using ASP as the development language, NET as the development framework, the injury rehabilitation of injured athletes for dynamic monitoring of information management system, and its functions, system architecture and other detailed design. This article identified six laboratory workers outside the sample as experimental subjects. The experimental subjects' blood oxygen flow, degree, and rate were measured in the normal condition, and the pulse wave was recorded. Then, the upper and lower limbs rehabilitation training robot developed by the laboratory was used for about 15 minutes of rehabilitation training with 3-gear difficulty. The results show that the data measured by the system are the same as the data measured by the Lu Yue brand finger clip type YX301 blood oxygen saturation detector and meet the design requirements.



CONCLUSION. The monitoring accuracy of the system is high, the resistance signal waveform is basically consistent with the actual waveform, and the monitoring effect is good.

Language: en