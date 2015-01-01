Abstract

The relationship between personality and postural stability has received little attention. This study addressed whether neuroticism and extraversion correlate with changes in postural stability while performing cognitive tasks related to brain regions selectively associated with neuroticism and extraversion. Thirty-two adults stood on a foam mat in tandem stance and completed a 2-back task and a weather prediction task (WPT). As predicted, higher neuroticism was related to increased dual task sway during the 2-back task, r = 0.40, p = 0.023, and lower extraversion was related to increased dual task sway during the WPT, r = -0.43, p = 0.013, suggesting that personality is related to postural stability in healthy young adults and that personality could be considered in the prediction and treatment of individuals with balance difficulties.

Language: en