Citation
Esparaz JR, Anderson SA, Chen MK, Beierle EA. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34657740
Abstract
PURPOSE: Burn is one of the leading causes of injury and death in children. Currently, the Residency Review Committee does not require general surgery residents to rotate on a burn service. With many trainees no longer receiving burn training during residency, we sought to evaluate the exposure to burn management in pediatric surgery training programs. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An electronic survey was sent to program directors at accredited pediatric surgery training programs (56) during the 2020 academic year. Case log reviews were performed for 2005-2019. Descriptive statistical analysis was performed.
Language: en
Keywords
Education; Burn; Curriculum; Pediatric surgery