Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the characteristics and population rates of barbiturate-related hospitalisations, treatment episodes, and deaths in Australia, 2000-2018. DESIGN, SETTING: Analysis of national data on barbiturate-related hospitalisations (National Hospital Morbidity Database, 1999-2000 to 2017-18), drug treatment episodes (Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Services National Minimum Data Set, 2002-03 to 2017-18), and deaths (National Coronial Information System, 2000-01 to 2016-17). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Population rates directly age-standardised to the 2001 Australian standard population; average annual percentage change (AAPC) in rates estimated by Joinpoint regression.



RESULTS: We identified 1250 barbiturate-related hospitalisations (791 cases of deliberate self-harm [63%]), 993 drug treatment episodes (195 cases with barbiturates as the principal drug of concern [20%]), and 511 deaths during the respective analysis periods. The barbiturate-related hospitalisation rate declined from 0.56 in 1999-2000 to 0.14 per 100 000 population in 2017-18 (AAPC, -6.0%; 95% CI, -7.2% to -4.8%); the declines in hospitalisations related to accidental poisoning (AAPC, -5.8%; 95% CI, -9.1% to -2.4%) and intentional self-harm (AAPC, -5.6%; 95% CI, -6.9% to -4.2%) were each statistically significant. Despite a drop from 0.67 in 2002-03 to 0.23 per 100 000 in 2003-04, the drug treatment episode rate did not decline significantly (AAPC, -6.7%; 95% CI, -16% to +4.0%). The population rate of barbiturate-related deaths increased from 0.07 in 2000-01 to 0.19 per 100 000 population in 2016-17 (AAPC, +9.3%; 95% CI, +6.2-12%); the rate of intentional self-harm deaths increased (AAPC, +11%; 95% CI, +7.4-15%), but not that of accidental deaths (AAPC, -0.3%; 95% CI, -4.1% to +3.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: While prescribing and community use of barbiturates has declined, the population rate of intentional self-harm using barbiturates has increased. The major harm associated with these drugs is now suicide.

Language: en