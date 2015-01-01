Abstract

Interpersonal violence in adolescents has over the years grown into a serious public health problem that merits a robust intervention. This study, therefore, assessed the prevalence and predictors of interpersonal violence among in-school adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The study involved a cross-sectional analysis of data from the Global School-based Health Survey conducted between 2012 and 2017 from eight sub-Saharan African countries. A total of 14,967 in-school adolescents aged 10-19 years were included in the pooled analysis. A multivariable binomial logistic regression was used to determine the predictors of interpersonal violence using the adjusted odds ratio (aOR) with their respective 95% confidence intervals (CIs). The overall prevalence of interpersonal violence among in-school adolescents in SSA was 53.7%. The odds of interpersonal violence were higher among adolescents who were bullied (aOR = 2.52, 95% CI = 2.23-2.85), had an injury (aOR = 2.42, 95% CI = 2.15-2.72), had suicidal attempts (aOR = 1.40, 95% CI = 1.16-1.70), were truant (aOR = 1.51, 95% CI = 1.33-1.72), used alcohol (aOR = 1.49, 95% CI = 1.06-2.11), and used tobacco (aOR = 1.46, 95% CI = 1.23-1.74). In-school adolescents with peer support, parents or guardians bonding, those whose parents or guardians respected their privacy, and those aged 15 years or older were less likely to experience interpersonal violence. These factors provide education directors and school heads/teachers with relevant information to guide the design of specific interventions such as parent-teacher meetings and programs, peer educator network system, face-to-face counseling sessions, Rational Emotive Behavioural Education (REBE) and substance use cessation therapy to prevent interpersonal violence, particularly physical fights and attacks in school settings. Also, students should be sensitized on the negative effects of interpersonal violence and those who have been exposed to it should be counselled. School rules should be strengthened and appropriate punishment given to students who engage in violence baheviours in schools in order to deter others from engaging in them.

