Abstract

Our aim was to examine whether work conditions could be associated with alcohol use even after taking into account life conditions outside of work.



METHODS: In 2019, 591 consecutive French workers were screened for alcohol use with the Fast Alcohol Consumption Evaluation (FACE). Ten different work conditions and four life conditions outside of work were assessed with 5-item Likert scales. Sociodemographic factors, smoking status and the Copenhaguen Burn-out Inventory were also collected. The associations between each work condition and FACE total score were examined with generalized linear models.



RESULTS: After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, the following work conditions were associated with a decreased FACE total score: "positive and/or grateful feedback on your work" (B = -0.22 (95%CI: -0.37; -0.07), p = 0.004), "time to do your job well" (B = -0.19 (95%CI: -0.35; -0.03), p = 0.019) and "freedom to organize your work" (B = -0.25(95%CI: -0.43; -0.08), p = 0.004). After further adjusting for life conditions outside of work, "positive and/or grateful feedback on your work" (B = -0.18 (95%CI: -0.33; -0.03), p = 0.021) and "freedom to organize your work" (B = -0.20(95%CI: -0.38; -0.02), p = 0.027) remained significantly associated with FACE total score. Additional adjustments for smoking status and burnout did not alter these results.



CONCLUSIONS: Life conditions outside of work should not interfere with how improvements work conditions can help reduce alcohol use.

Language: en