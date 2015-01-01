SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weber S, Hardiman M, Kanja W, Thomas S, Robinson-Edwards N, Bradbury-Jones C. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211035798

34657534

Research with survivors of gender-based violence in low- and middle-income countries is important to improve understanding of experiences of violence and the policies that can help combat it. But this research also implies risks for survivors, such as re-traumatization, safety concerns, and feelings of exploitation. These risks are magnified if research is undertaken by researchers from high-income countries, whose positionality produces power inequalities affecting both participants and research partners. This article describes the ethical challenges of international gender-based violence research from the perspective of Kenyan researchers and organizations and identifies recommendations about how to prevent them.


Language: en

participation; gender-based violence; engagement; ethics; research methods

