|
Citation
|
McKibbin LR, Siu SKH, Roberts HT, Shkrum M, Jeimy S. Allergy Asthma Clin. Immunol. 2021; 17(1): 110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, B.C. Decker)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34663441
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimacy-related allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, are under-reported due to social stigma, lack of awareness, and misdiagnosis. The differential diagnosis for intimacy-related anaphylaxis is extensive and includes systemic human seminal plasma allergy, exercise-induced anaphylaxis, asthma exacerbation, latex allergy, and transference of food or drug allergens through saliva or seminal fluid. CASE PRESENTATION: Two adolescents met on a popular dating phone application. One individual had a long-standing history of asthma and peanut allergy. Although they never kissed, the male with peanut allergy received fellatio, while the other male had eaten peanut butter before they met. During fellatio, the peanut allergic male developed respiratory symptoms, used his bronchodilator, and collapsed. He remained unconscious despite aggressive interventions by emergency personnel called to the site. The clinical history and autopsy results suggested anaphylaxis to peanut allergen exposure from the intimate exposure as the cause of death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Asthma; Mortality; Anaphylaxis; Food allergy; Peanut allergy