Basagni B, Bosetti S, Cantelli S, Ermon S, Rovere F, Navarrete E, De Tanti A, Saviola D. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/23279095.2021.1990928

34663139

BACKGROUND: Impairment of executive functions is a frequent and disabling consequence of brain injury. In 1991, Shallice and Burgess elaborated the Multiple Errand Test (MET) to assess everyday troubles associated with this impairment.

OBJECTIVE: Our first aim was to create a generic version of MET (MET-G) readily adaptable to different settings and for retesting. The second aim was to validate the revised version to detect executive impairment in individuals with severe ABI.

METHODS: An inter-professional team of experts in neurorehabilitation created a revised version of MET. Twenty-one patients with sABI (severe Acquired Brain Injury) and a control group of 20 neurologically healthy subjects, took part in the testing of MET-G.

RESULTS: MET-G clearly distinguished people with sABI from healthy controls based on Total error score, task completion, and rule breaking. The test showed good inter-rater reliability and internal consistency.

CONCLUSIONS: The new, generic version of MET was able to differentiate adults with sABI from controls and proved to be a good tool for evaluating executive functions in these patients in daily-life contexts. Indications on how to adapt the test to different contexts and different scoring modalities are provided.


traumatic brain injury; Brain injury; executive functions; cognitive rehabilitation; ecological evaluation

