Tee LY, Sim L, Tan LF, Lum J, Seetharaman SK. BMC Gastroenterol. 2021; 21(1): 381.
34663231
BACKGROUND: Gastric tumors become increasingly prevalent with advanced age but can be challenging to diagnose in older adults who may present with non-specific symptoms. Here, we report a rare case of an occult gastric tumor associated with mesenteric panniculitis that presented with recurrent falls precipitated by vertigo. CASE PRESENTATION: We describe a diagnostically challenging case of cryptogenic gastric tumor associated with mesenteric panniculitis in a 74-year-old female who presented with abdominal bloating and recurrent falls precipitated by vertigo, dehydration, acute kidney injury and electrolyte deficiencies, but had no alarm symptoms. Her symptoms resolved after laparoscopic wedge resection of the gastric tumor.
Falls; Older adult; Case report; Atypical presentation; GIST