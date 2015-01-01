Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study aimed to estimate the associations between perceived discrimination and poor physical health, poor mental health, and health risk behaviours in middle-aged and older adults in a national population survey in India.



METHODS: The sample included 72,262 middle-aged and older adults from a cross-sectional national community dwelling survey in India in 2017-2018.



RESULTS: The prevalence of moderate (1-2 types) perceived discrimination was 10.7%, and high (3-6 types) perceived discrimination was 6.6%. In the final adjusted logistic, linear or Poisson regression analyses, moderate and/or high perceived discrimination was significantly positively associated with poor mental health (low life satisfaction, poor cognitive functioning, insomnia symptoms, and depressive symptoms), poor physical health (pain conditions count, and functional limitations), and health risk behaviours (heavy episodic drinking and physical inactivity).



CONCLUSION: Perceived discrimination is associated with poor mental health, poor physical health, and health risk behaviour, emphasising the need to consider perceived discrimination in various physical and mental health contexts.

