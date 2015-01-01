Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the survival rates of cancer patients continue to increase, most cancer patients now die of non-cancer causes. Several studies have been showing elevated suicide rates among patients with cancer. However, no large-scale study has thoroughly assessed the risk of suicide among adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with cancer. This study was conducted to characterize suicide mortality among AYA patients in the US and identify risk factors associated with a higher risk of suicide.



METHODS: Patients aged 15-39 years were residents of the US served by the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program, who were diagnosed with cancers from 1973 to 2015.



RESULTS: We report that 981 of the 572,500 AYA patients with cancer committed suicide, for an age-, sex-, and race-adjusted suicide rate of 17.68/100,000 person-years. The rate of suicide was 14.33/100,000 person-years in the corresponding general population, giving a standardized mortality ratio (SMR) of 1.234 [95% confidence interval (CI) 1.159-1.313]. Higher suicide rates were associated with male sex, white race, unmarried state, distant tumor stage, and single primary tumor. AYA patients with otorhinolaryngologic, gonad, stomach, soft tissue, and nasopharyngeal cancer were at the greatest risk of suicide compared with those with other types of cancer. In older patients (≥ 40 years), the risk was highest in those with lung, stomach, oral cavity and pharynx, larynx, and bone malignancies. SMRs were highest in the first 5 years after diagnosis for most types of cancer.



CONCLUSION: AYA patients with cancer in the US have over 20% higher the incidence of suicide of the general population, and most suicides occurred in the first 5 years following diagnosis. Suicide rates vary among patients with cancers of different anatomic sites. Further examination of the psychological experience of these young patients with cancer, particularly that of those with certain types of cancer, is warranted.

