Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the epidemiological profile of mandibular fractures in the emergency department.



METHOD: Observational, retrospective study included records of persons with a diagnosis of mandibular fracture treated between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, from the emergency department of the Hospital de Traumatología Dr. Victorio de la Fuente Narváez. The age, sex, occupation, comorbidities, prevalence of mandibular fractures according to the number of fractures and anatomical area, were obtained from the clinical records.



RESULTS: 319 subjects with mandibular fractures were included in the study, which were young people (32.5 years) of the male sex (89.7%), the majority developed some trade (64.2%), 14.4% had some comorbidity, 76% had alcoholism when time of injury. The most affected anatomical site was the mandibular angle followed by the parasymphysis, the most frequent cause of injury was due to physical aggression.



CONCLUSIONS: Mandibular fractures in our emergency department are usually simple, mainly affecting the angle of the jaw, occurring mainly in men in their third decade of life, assaults are the most frequent injury mechanism and are generally associated with substance use toxic.

Language: en