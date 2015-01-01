Abstract

Acetone cyanohydrin (ACH), an organic cyanide, is mainly used in the production of methyl methacrylate (MMA), and it also exists in cassava roots, the main calorie source in some tropical countries. ACH can decompose spontaneously or enzymatically into acetone and highly toxic hydrogen cyanide (HCN) and be potentially toxic to its contacts. Given that limited forensic studies and case reports on fatal ACH poisoning are available, herein, we present a report of two fatal cases of ACH poisoning in which the two victims, with postmortem cyanide blood concentrations of 4.22 μg/ml and 4.07 μg/ml, suffered from acute poisoning of ACH due to a traffic accident. Furthermore, a literature review of cyanide poisoning case reports from 2000 to 2020 was carried out, and 28 subjects with cyanide poisoning were presented, including the age, sex, cause of poisoning, autopsy findings and the cyanide concentration in the blood. ACH poisoning lacks specific and reliable autopsy findings for diagnosis, and relevant toxicological studies are necessary. Due to the chemical properties of ACH that allow it to easily decompose, the toxicological analysis of acetone and cyanide in biological samples is essential for the diagnosis of ACH poisoning.

