Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hurling is a fast-paced contact sport that places players at risk of concussion. Given the consequences of repeated concussive impacts, it is imperative that concussion management guidelines are followed. Hypothesis/Purpose. The aim of this study is to determine if potential concussive events (PCEs) in elite Hurling are assessed in accordance with league management guidelines. The secondary objective is to investigate the effectiveness of current concussion training programs.



METHODS: Investigators used a video analysis approach to identify PCEs throughout the 2018 and 2019 inter-county Hurling seasons and championships. Subsequent assessment, return to play (RTP) decision, and signs of concussion were evaluated based on previously validated methods. The results were then compared year-over-year with previous research in Gaelic Football (GF).



RESULTS: A total of 183 PCEs were identified over 82 matches. PCEs were frequently assessed (86.3%, n = 158) by medical personnel. The majority of assessments were less than 1 min in duration (81.0%, n = 128). Thirteen (7.1%) players were removed following a PCE. There were 43 (23.5%) PCEs that resulted in one or more signs of concussion, of which 10 (23.3%) were removed from play. There was no difference in rate of assessment, duration of assessment, or rate of RTP between 2018 and 2019 in both Hurling and GF, suggesting that current concussion training programs have had limited success.



CONCLUSION: In Hurling, players suspected of having sustained a concussion are frequently subject to a brief assessment, and are rarely removed from play. Affirmative action is needed to ensure the consistent application of standardized concussion assessment across the Gaelic Games.

