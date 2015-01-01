|
Sokol-Randell D, Rotundo MP, Tierney G, Cusimano MD, Deasy C. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34664223
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hurling is a fast-paced contact sport that places players at risk of concussion. Given the consequences of repeated concussive impacts, it is imperative that concussion management guidelines are followed. Hypothesis/Purpose. The aim of this study is to determine if potential concussive events (PCEs) in elite Hurling are assessed in accordance with league management guidelines. The secondary objective is to investigate the effectiveness of current concussion training programs.
Keywords
Concussion assessment; Sport-related concussion; Video incident analysis