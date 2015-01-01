Abstract

Handrails have been shown to reduce the likelihood of falls. Despite common use, little is known about how handrail shape and size affect the forces that people can apply after balance loss, and how these forces and the corresponding ability to recover balance depend on age. Following rapid platform translations, 16 older adults and 16 sex-matched younger adults recovered their balance using seven handrail cross-sections varying in shape and size. Younger adults were able to withstand higher perturbations, but did not apply higher forces, than older adults. However, younger adults achieved their peak resultant force more quickly, which may reflect slower rates of force generation with older adults. Considering handrail design, the 38 mm round handrails allowed participants to successfully recover from the largest perturbations and enabled the highest force generation. Conversely, tapered handrails had the poorest performance, resulting in the lowest force generation and withstood perturbation magnitudes. Our findings suggest that the handrail cross-sectional design affects the magnitude of force generation and may impact the success of recovery. Our findings can inform handrail design recommendations that support effective handrail use in demanding, balance recovery scenarios.

