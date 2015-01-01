|
Katerndahl D, Burge SK, Del Pilar Montanez Villacampa M. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
34663115
While agent-based models (ABMs) have successfully modeled violence and women's decision-making, they relied upon studies of her daily reports of violence and household environment; these models were not based upon descriptions of his emotions and perceptions. The purpose of this study was to improve our understanding of the triggers of violent events within violent relationships through agent-based modeling by including men's perceptions and emotions. An agent-based model was created of couples with history of violence based upon results of a study involving multiple time series of partner violence, including couples' daily reports of their emotions and perceptions. To explore factors that may alter model results, seven continuous variable parameters were created based upon significant (p ≤.05) but discrepant (opposite directions) in prior studies. To assess the potential impact that influencing factors such as random stress as well as his and her feelings and behaviors could have on violence and stalking, the impact of these factors was also assessed.
Language: en
battered women; alcohol and drugs; domestic violence, batterers; domestic violence, predicting domestic violence; domestic violence, women offenders, domestic violence