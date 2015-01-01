|
Citation
Casper ST, Bachynski KE, Buckland ME, Comrie D, Gandy S, Gates J, Goldberg DS, Henne K, Hind K, Morrison D, Ortega F, Pearce AJ, Philpott-Jones S, Sandel E, Tatos T, Tucker S, Finkel AM. J. Law Med. Ethics 2021; 49(3): 372-377.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34665101
Abstract
Five international consensus statements on concussion in sports have been published. This commentary argues that there is a strong need for a new approach to them that foregrounds public health expertise and patient-centered guidance. Doing so will help players, parents and practitioners keep perspective about these potentially life-altering injuries especially when they recur.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; Disclosure; Consensus Statements; Informed Consent; Sports Medicine