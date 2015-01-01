SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Casper ST, Bachynski KE, Buckland ME, Comrie D, Gandy S, Gates J, Goldberg DS, Henne K, Hind K, Morrison D, Ortega F, Pearce AJ, Philpott-Jones S, Sandel E, Tatos T, Tucker S, Finkel AM. J. Law Med. Ethics 2021; 49(3): 372-377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2021.56

PMID

34665101

Abstract

Five international consensus statements on concussion in sports have been published. This commentary argues that there is a strong need for a new approach to them that foregrounds public health expertise and patient-centered guidance. Doing so will help players, parents and practitioners keep perspective about these potentially life-altering injuries especially when they recur.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Disclosure; Consensus Statements; Informed Consent; Sports Medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print