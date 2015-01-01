|
Pardej SK, Glad DM, Casnar CL, Janke KM, Klein-Tasman BP. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34664663
OBJECTIVE: Research indicates that children with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) have weaknesses in fine and gross motor development in early childhood; however, little is known about the stability and developmental trajectory of motor functioning. We investigated (1) whether motor difficulties are evident and stable in the preschool period in children with NF1 and (2) whether there are particular patterns of motor development in this population.
Language: en
preschool children; longitudinal research; genetics and genetic disorders; infancy and early childhood