Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of fall seriously affects the health and quality of life of the middle-aged and elderly people, especially the injury and disability caused by fall of the middle-aged and elderly people, which imposes a huge burden on family and social medical care. Baduanjin exercise may be an effective intervention to enhance the muscle strength and stability of lower limbs, improve the balance ability and gait of middle-aged and elderly people, reduce the incidence of falls, improve the quality of life, and promote the health of middle-aged and elderly people. The aim of this study is to summarize evidence and systematically review the efficacy and safety of Baduanjin on the fall and balance function in middle-aged and elderly people.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic search of English and Chinese RCTs in the following 8 electronic databases: PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, The Cochrane Library, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (CBM), Chinese National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), Chinese Science and Technology Periodical Database (VIP), Wanfang Database, from their respective dates of inception to July 2021. Other resources will be searched if necessary. The primary outcome is the fall rate in middle-aged and elderly people and the secondary outcomes include the Single-Leg Standing (SLS) Test, Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed Up and Go (TUG) Test. The study selection, data extraction, risk of bias, data synthesis and analysis, reporting biases, and the quality of evidence will be independently conducted by 2 reviewers who use the EndNote X9 software, Cochrane handbook assessment tool, RevMan 5.3 software, a funnel plot and GRADE system.



RESULTS: This study will evaluate the effect of Baduanjin on falls and balance function of middle-aged and elderly people from multiple outcome evaluation indicators such as fall rate, and provide high-quality evidence.



CONCLUSION: This study will provide evidence for whether Baduanjin has an effect on falls and balance function in middle-aged and elderly people. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethics approval is not required for systematic review, since it does not infringe on personal interests. The results will be submitted to peer-review journals or disseminated at scientific conferences.

