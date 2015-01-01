Abstract

The article considers the problem of patient aggression during medical care provision. The purpose of the study was to estimate factual prevalence of patient aggressive behavior versus medical practitioners (with emphasis on primary health care) and specification of such manifestations. The anonymous survey of 508 physicians practicing in Moscow and the Moscow Region was carried out. The original questionnaire included 9 items regarding particular forms of patient aggression, its frequency and personal harm received. The feeling of personal safety at workplaces was evaluated according to 10-point scale. The study revealed that 412 respondents (81.1%) reported about episodes of patient aggressive behavior during performance of professional duties. In the year prior to the survey 66 respondents (16.0%) regularly experienced aggression from patients, 85 respondents (20.6%) recalled more than 5 such cases, 176 respondents (42.8%) - from 2 to 5 cases and 85 respondents (20.6%) - 1 case. The forms of aggression and damage suffered due to the aggressive behavior of patients were described. The physicians do not feel themselves safe at their workplaces regardless of their gender, professional experience, medical specialty and practice setting. The respondents assess their average feeling of safety in 5.4±2.5 points. The study established that 251 respondents (40.6%) considered patient aggressive behavior as manifestation of specific features developed in response to impact of present somatic disease. The study results demonstrated that physicians are exposed to aggressive actions from their patients more often than this is commonly considered and prefer to conceal such kind of incidents. The most common form of patient aggression was verbal abuse though physical aggression also took place. The application of preventive measures and management of conflict are key practical skills for any physician.

Language: ru