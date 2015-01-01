Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bipolar disorder (BD) has the highest risk of suicide among all mental disorders. Thus, identifying factors related to suicidal ideation is essential for a better assessment of the risk of suicide in BD.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship between suicidal ideation and clinical and sociodemographic characteristics in BD patients.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study that included eighty individuals with BD. Information regarding sociodemographic data and history of attempted suicide were collected, and the Hamilton Depression Scale, Young Mania Rating Scale, Positive And Negative Syndrome Scale/positive symptom subscale, Clinical Global Impressions Scale for use in bipolar illness, Insight Scale for Affective Disorders, and Barratt Impulsiveness Scale were administered. The presence and severity of suicidal ideation were assessed using the Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation.



RESULTS: All regression models significantly predicted suicidal ideation. In the model that had the lowest AIC score and the highest cross-validity, the severity of depressive and of manic symptoms (standardized β = 0.49, p < 0.001; standardized β = 0.42, p = 0.007), the insight level (standardized β = - 0.38, p = 0.012) and previous suicide attempt (standardized β = 0.20, p = 0.036) acted as predictors of suicidal ideation, while degree of impulsivity (β standardized = 0.13, p = 0.229) and educational level (standardized β = - 0.16, p = 0.108) did not give a significant contribution.



CONCLUSION: According to our results, more severe depression and mania symptoms, higher level of insight and a history of suicide attempt indicate the occurrence of suicidal ideation in BD.

