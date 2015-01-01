Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perinatal depression is a common mental disorder, which has become a significant public health concern, especially in the western developed countries where it has a prevalence of 10-20%. As a mental illness, it does not only concern the affected mother but also the child and family.



AIM: The aim of this review is to examine any developmental disorders in children of depressed mothers.



METHODS: Studies were identified from the following sources: PubMed (Database 2015-2021), Psycarticles (Database 2015-2021), and Psychinfo (Database 2015-2021). Of the 388 studies considered, 32 full-text articles have been analysed, and 22 have been included in the review.



RESULTS: Results suggest an increased risk of child emotional dysregulation and socio-emotional problems. Several studies reported an increased risk of cognitive, motor and language delay. Moreover, some studies suggest behaviour problems in preschool-age for the children of depressed mothers.



CONCLUSIONS: These evidences lead to the importance of including maternal mental health into primary health care and adequately addressing the dyad to treat depressed mothers and prevent consequences for child development.

