Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) are common in the histories of individuals who have sexually offended. Many risk factors for sexual recidivism resemble symptoms of early trauma, and early trauma may present a responsivity barrier to engagement in offense-focused treatment. Using the ACE scale, the current study aimed to (i) examine relationships between ACE scores and static and dynamic risk assessment scores, (ii) examine whether ACE scores differ between treatment completers versus noncompleters, and finally (iii) examine whether ACE scores predict treatment noncompletion. ACE scores were retrospectively coded from files of adult men receiving community-based assessment and/or treatment in New Zealand for sexual offenses against children (N = 491; n = 185-411 for individual analyses). Although effect sizes were generally small, static risk and general self-regulation dynamic risk factors correlated positively with ACE scores, ACE scores were higher for treatment noncompleters versus completers, and higher dynamic risk assessment scores and ACE scores increased the odds of treatment noncompletion. Implications for future research and enhancing treatment responsivity are discussed.

