Citation
Truelove V, Watson-Brown N, Parker E, Freeman J, Davey J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34663146
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were implemented, however, data indicates road crash rates have not decreased proportionately to the decline in traffic density. This study explored how speeding and phone use while driving (road behaviors associated with a high crash risk) changed as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland.
Keywords
COVID-19; Coronavirus; speeding; compliance; mobile phone use while driving; road policing