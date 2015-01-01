|
Bauerle TJ, Sammarco JJ, Dugdale ZJ, Dawson D. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34669194
BACKGROUND: Though mining remains a vital shiftwork industry for U.S. commerce, problems of continued prevalence of mineworker fatigue and its mitigation persist. Publications and reports on fatigue in mining appear to be rich and diverse, yet variable and remote, much like the industry itself.
sleep; lighting; mineworker fatigue; mining; occupational health and safety; review; shift-scheduling; underground mining; work-life balance; workplace interventions