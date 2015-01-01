|
Citation
|
Gyeltshen T, Penjor T, Dorji L, Tshering L, Dorji K, Subedi BN, Tshering D, Xu YY, Dorji G, Gueye GN. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1893.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34666715
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a major public health problem in Bhutan. Compliance with regulations at the point of sale is an important strategy in alcohol control. Retail outlets were briefed on sale regulations and provided notification of rules, which they were directed to display on the premises. The extent to which licensed alcohol outlets responded to possible alcohol purchases was assessed through the use of young proxy-purchasers, adults feigning alcohol intoxication and sober adults. A total of 854 visits (pre versus post visits) were made across four district towns. Two towns (Damphu town in Tsirang district and Pema Gatshel town in Pema Gatshel district) received pre- and post-intervention purchase surveys, while the other two neighbouring towns (Khuruthang town in Punakha and Bajo town in Wangdue) were administered only baseline surveys.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Compliance; Bhutan; Proxy purchase