Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine clients' perceptions of the client-case manager working alliance in the context of receiving the Strengths Model of Case Management. Twenty people with severe mental illness, with a SMCM case manager, participated in semi-structured, qualitative interviews. Using first and second cycle coding, data were analyzed thematically. People in the study attributed personal life changes to their relationship with their case manager. They valued their case managers' flexibility and highlighted their work on a wide range of goals of their choosing. Case managers approached the SMCM intervention responsive to their clients' preferences and choices. The working alliance serves as a key element of the SMCM intervention. Clients describe the working alliance as helping to improve their lives. This study supports the implementation of SMCM with people with severe mental illness due to its focus on fostering a strong working alliance.

